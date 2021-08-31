Editor, Daily Press:
I have read, with interest, the advice from Mr. Nichols, who has said in a recent column, lest I fall prey to decelption, that the conservative perspective and its purveyors purposefully lie for monetary gain. Would it not follow that such a self-proclaimed authorty as he would not purposefully conceal truth?
It is sometimes difficult to identify truth because we typically forget that our perspective is not the only one that may be valid. Remember the story of the four blind men who describe the “true” nature of an elephant, each sure their “view” was the only true perspective? What an amusing tale would be told by the elephant’s owner, listening to each man denigrate and ignore the other men’s “intentionally unpleasant” viewpoints, as they accused one another of seeking popularity and financial gain. In truth, people’s valid opinions have been informed through a lifetime of exposure to reality and are not so disconnected that their perspectives should not be considered.
The real “Big Lie” is the fallacious selection and presentation of only one perspective, while coercively dismissing the counter-perspective with an attitude of superiority. The word-smithing tyrant, who apparently believes spin-power makes right, is the one who deceives.
“I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man” —Thomas Jefferson, as inscribed around the columns of the Jefferson Memorial.
Gene Snyman
Locust Grove
