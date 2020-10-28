Editor, Daily Press:
Common ground is worth looking for, especially with those with whom you have a difference of opinion. Seeking that common ground can often be a challenge, but in a recent column by Dr. [Jonathan] Jobe, I was able to find two areas of shared thought.
One, the notion of "defunding the police" is a terrible sales pitch for change; the marketing department sure messed that one up! Two, one is well-served to use the search capabilities of the internet to confirm or refute what one is reading.
I took Dr. Jobe up on that suggestion and did a search for "defund the police." What I encountered in the first three pages of search results was various authors working to explain what it means. I did not find any hysterical swearing or "burn the m*****f****r down" like Dr. Jobe suggested I'd find there. Maybe I didn't dig deep enough.
What I did find was interesting and enlightening. "Defund the police" doesn't mean what it suggests. What it does mean - and it makes some sense - is to reallocate or provide funding for other means of intervening in those situations that are not inherently criminal. Too often we find police called for matters that are troublesome, but not against the law, so police officers are caught up in events for which they are not trained - domestic conflict that is not violent, homelessness, mental illness, neighborhood disputes, etc.
One did not have to go much further in the paper to find evidence of the need, since Chief of Police Nate King, to his credit, has taken up a project to address homeless folks in our community and try to get them "home for the holidays." I call that a righteous endeavor!
However, I wonder why it is a police matter. Being homeless isn't a crime, and I think he would agree it should be addressed by someone, so he accepted that challenge - but why? If resources were made available, then we could work together to address the problem(s). I recall a large community meeting last year where homelessness was addressed, but I don't know what the long-term result has been.
I don't support the idea of "defund the police," but I do support developing the resources to address those other issues and relieve the police from those duties and expectations that are outside the scope of criminality. They want to do their job, not be social workers or counselors, and that's what I want, too.
So, I'd rename "defund the police" to "allocate resources for non-police activities that do not involve criminality and enhance our community while letting the police do their job." That has a nice ring to it. I'd also join Dr. Jobe in encouraging the use of the internet to research what you read or hear. It may not be what you think.
Robert Lee
Tahlequah
