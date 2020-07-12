Editor, Daily Press:
Who are these people, the ones who toss their trash out the window? I don't know, but I do know some things from picking up after them along Stick Ross Mountain Road. They eat a lot of junk food, they drink a lot of soda and beer, and if they drink liquor, they like it in those small, airplane-size bottles. McDonald's, Sonic, Braum's and Subway seem to be their preferred meal providers. Budweiser seems to be their preferred beer. Drink cups come from all of the above, plus cans and bottles.
I must have a different eye for beauty than anyone who pitches trash out the window. This area of Oklahoma is so beautiful we decided to retire here with the clear streams, the lakes and rivers. It is truly Green Country, and yet, when you look along the roads, that beauty is spoiled by the ugliness of trash. All the scenic drives are tainted by the droppings of the ones who are too lazy to take their trash out. I've been amazed that some will haul beer and pizza into the most remote areas with beauty and nature all around, and then choose to throw their cans on the ground - or worse, down the mountain - and stash their box between some rocks. Bathtub Rocks: trash. Cherokee Wildlife Management area: trash. Illinois River: trash. Scenic 10: trash.
I'm not so naive as to think any of those folks read the newspaper - or especially a letter to the editor complaining of their behavior - and then say, "Oh, wow, I'll stop littering now." But after walking just a few hundred feet up and down Stick Ross Mountain Road and picking up three full bags of trash, I wanted to get this off my chest and express my frustration with peoples' behavior. I've lived in Oklahoma for 66 years and have lived all over and retired here for, among other things, the beauty. It sure seems there are many who don't appreciate what they have.
I don't do Facebook or Twitter or Instagram, etc., so this is my one way to say to folks, "Keep Oklahoma beautiful" and "keep Tahlequah litter-free." Do your part - "stash your trash."
Robert Lee
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.