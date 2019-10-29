Editor, Daily Press:
This is in response to an editorial that appeared recently in the Daily Press regarding people who dump trash and pets. The mindset of too many in this county is that a dog or a cat is a disposable piece of property. The existence of this mindset is reinforced daily by calls received on the message line for the Humane Society of Cherokee County.
Some of the calls are from the person who discovered the animal that may have been pushed out of a vehicle or otherwise discarded. It may appear well-cared for, indicating it has not been on its own for very long, or it may be skinny to the point of every rib showing, barely able to stand. Occasionally, the person who finds such an animal takes it in and cares for it until a home can be found or, in rare instances, makes it a member of their family for the remainder of its life.
There is another type of call, from the owner of an animal that is no longer wanted. Someone who was captivated by the cute face and funny antics of a puppy or kitten has now grown weary of cleaning up messes because that person didn’t bother with housetraining. Or the pet chews and scratches on things. Or the person “is moving and can’t take the dog or cat.” Or “the landlord says I have to get rid of the dog or cat” (when the lease clearly stated “No Pets”). Sometimes it is an older dog or cat that has been with the family for years, but they don’t want to deal with the problems of a senior pet. (What plans do they have for their parents?)
“Miscreant” is too gentle a word to describe the person who dumped a litter of two-day old puppies (umbilical cords still attached) in an out-of-the-way spot by the river. Their mother was not with them and it was obvious they had not been born where they were found. The puppies were covered with maggots. It was only by accident they were found and the Humane Society was called. They will have the opportunity to live a life far away from the soulless wretch who left them to die of hunger and exposure.
The Humane Society cannot take in every dog or cat that needs a home. There is limited space at the shelter and there is a limited number of people able to foster animals for rehoming.
Animal abuse is a community issue, not just an issue for the Humane Society. The Humane Society is not animal control nor is it law enforcement. If an individual picks up a stray, then he or she must be prepared to care for it until it can be claimed or rehomed. It will take all of us working as a community to bring about change, whether through legal or moral justice.
Roxanna Ritchie, vice president
Humane Society of Cherokee County
