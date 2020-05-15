Editor, Daily Press:
I am disappointed and angry. I am not a partisan hack, neither am I an ideologue. I did vote for Bernie Sanders this year, and it's true that I'm not excited about Joe Biden's politics.
At the same time, my standards for president are very low right now. I can sum them up as follows. The candidate whom I will vote for must: 1. Have a pulse; 2. Not have committed any high crimes, including treason; and 3. Not be a sexual predator or assailant. A candidate who can pass this test will unknowingly be more qualified than our current president.
Of the 20 or so Democrats who ran for president, all of them passed my three hurdles except for Joe Biden. The worst part is that Democrats knew about these allegations before they voted for him. Was the Democratic Party not the party of the #MeToo movement and of the women's marches? When I said that I believe the women, I meant it.
Our political vetting has failed, and between the two major tickets, Americans will choose between a candidate who has committed a little sexual assault, and one who has committed a lot. Though highly improbable, it is possible for Democrats to change their nominee at the DNC National Convention, and I'd recommend that they do so.
This year, I do not plan to vote for a candidate who has committed any amount of sexual assault.
Brian D. King
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.