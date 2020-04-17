Editor, Daily Press:
As a former Navy JAG (Judge Advocate General) who sat on numerous multi-disciplinary Family Advocacy Program domestic and child sexual abuse review committees, a prosecutor, and volunteer for Court Appointed Special Advocates in Cherokee Country while I lived in Tahlequah, I thank you for publishing this important editorial, "Pay attention to curtail child abuse" (April 16 edition).
It is an extremely important topic that doesn't get nearly enough attention. The incidents are heartbreaking, the numbers of them shameful, and the impact and pain they cause is forever.
If you see something, say something.
Rex Guinn
Tahlequah
