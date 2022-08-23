Editor, Daily Press:
When I read the piece titled “Planned ‘Patriotic Park’ smacks of hypocrisy” [December 2021] the first time, I truthfully thought it was a prank. And then, I read it again and was sure it was a joke. I can’t believe it was written by the editor of the paper, because the editor is reasonably sane. So it must have been written one of those “guest editorial" writers, although it wasn’t marked as such.
Abraham Lincoln once asked how many legs an elephant has if you call his trunk a leg, and the answer he gave was that the elephant still has four legs. Calling an elephant’s trunk a leg doesn’t make it a leg; it’s still a trunk. To the person who did write the editorial, it is important to remember that telling half-truths and lies again and again, and even over 150 years, still doesn’t make them true. And anyone who believes the drivel espoused in that “editorial” also believes in fairy tales and unicorns.
I have no idea who you are, but your self-loathing and hatred of everyone else is evident in every statement you made. I am sorry you dislike yourself so much, but it is unwise to judge everyone else when using yourself as a model. Everyone else may be better people than you are. In fact, of the four columns and the cartoon on that page, only the column by Mayor [Sue] Catron of Tahlequah was reasonable and sane, sober and well-reasoned. Even the cartoon was ridiculous when compared to facts in the real world.
I understand that newspapers must be sold and that it is important to write for those who read tabloids, but when you insult and degrade half of the population, you make sure they will not buy what you offer. It would be nice to read more balanced and reasoned things in this paper, but I suppose that would be too much to ask. And just so you know, conservatives can cancel their subscriptions, too.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe
Crescent Valley
