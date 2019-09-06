Editor, Daily Press:
Randy Gibson is one of many who argues for the Electoral College. He fears that without it, a handful of states will decide presidential elections. In truth, Republicans wish to continue the Electoral College because they are a minority population that wishes to remain in control. As it is, the system is not fair, and it is time to change it.
Every American deserves an equal voice in deciding the president. The vote of one Californian is worth as much as 3.18 Wyoming votes. It isn’t ethical that individuals in Wyoming, Delaware, and Montana have a larger say in the president than Californians, New Yorkers, Texans, and those from populous states. On a flattened playing field, every Oklahoman would have an equal voice as any other American. In the current system, only Republican Oklahomans will ever be heard.
The president of the United States is not a state-held office, yet the Constitution grants the states the power to elect the head of the executive branch. After a presidential election, each governor sends a Certificate of Ascertainment (which summarizes the state’s electoral results) to Congress, which declares a winner.
Electoral distribution is determined by Congress, which is roughly contingent on the Census, but Congress arbitrarily favors smaller states, so they allocate a larger percentage of electors per voter. We need to abolish the Electoral College because our system allows Congress the ability to manipulate presidential elections by doctoring the electoral distribution. Neither the states, nor Americans, will ever truly have the right to choose their president if their electoral allocation is decided by Congress.
Brian D. King
Tahlequah
