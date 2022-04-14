Editor, Daily Press:
This is in response to a column appearing in the Tuesday, April 12 edition of the Daily Press.
The grandiosely-named Endangered Ark Foundation is an extension of the notoriously cruel Carson & Barnes Circus. EAF is a roadside zoo, not an accredited sanctuary. The EAF chains elephants, breeds them, and exploits them for lucrative public "encounters," even after a woman was left disfigured after being attacked by an elephant during such an encounter at EAF last year. An elephant from EAF crushed a man to death in 2014.
Bullhooks are heavy batons with a sharp metal hook on the end; they are designed to cause pain. Elephants live in fear of being whacked with these weapons. Carson & Barnes' head trainer--who continues to train elephants at the EAF--was videotaped viciously attacking elephants with a bullhook, shocking them with an electric prod, and instructing trainers to jab bullhooks into the animals' flesh until they screamed in pain.
Oklahomans who care about animals should be appalled that legislators are considering a bill, HB 3281, that would exempt this roadside zoo from the state's cruelty-to-animals code. The elephants are the ones who need to be protected, not the abusers.
Jennifer O'Connor, Senior Writer, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
Norfolk, Virginia
