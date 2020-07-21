Editor, Daily Press:
Who publishes contact tracing data, in detail, to include whether an infected person wore a mask in what business? Of interest on https://health.springfieldmo.gov/5139/Public-Exposure-Timeline is the random distribution of masked or not for each person listed for that date. While knowing to a high degree of confidence, if the person wore a mask, they likely wore a mask most everywhere else, too - and yet, here they are, listed as a carrier.
The most dismaying part of this pandemic is lack of critical thinking skills and skepticism by experts, who never once look at data any other way to explain results but only in a predetermined result way, which is not science but data cooking. In troubleshooting advanced military aircraft, we called it going for the low hanging fruit, which frequently is rotten.
I am not an MD - I merely was a nuclear/biological/chemical warfare officer for my Army unit, and then worked in toxic environments/confined space wearing every type of respirator available, ranging from N95/N95 particulate and organic vapor respirators to external supplied pumped-in air respirators.
Lance Breneman
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.