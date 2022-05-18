@Letter Open, Close:Editor, Tahlequah Daily Press:
In a column by Steve Fair on May 12, he casts himself in a righteous light while sitting in judgment of others when it comes to personal health care decisions.
He asserts that the party of "limited government" should make decisions for others, specifically women and female children, that the government should have authority to insist that they bear children.
He conveniently ignores the 12-year-old girl who has been raped by a family member and doesn't even know how she got pregnant, the young mother with an ectopic pregnancy, or the 45-year-old mother of four who was violently beaten and raped by her "husband" who then walked out on the family leaving her with nothing. Each of those are true stories.
Fair sits in judgement and points fingers at the Democratic Party members asserting they favor abortion to "get out the vote." That is disgustingly disingenuous. What is advocated for is the balance that 58% of Americans agree with, that Roe v. Wade creates a balance between life, which is supported by all Democrats, and privacy of those individuals and millions more cited above.
What is even more disgusting and pathetic is the "pro-birth" politicians who turn away from these mothers and children once the birth happens. Just last year we saw an action that lifted millions of children out of poverty, most for the first time, with the "Child Tax Credit." But when that came up for renewal, every one of our elected "pro-birth" legislators voted against it. Too expensive, they said.
If you look at those proposals that support life, you will see that they are all authored by Democrats, who are more than "pro-birth." They are actually "pro-life." Sadly, each of those proposals has been, and continues to be, opposed by all the Republicans in lockstep with their leadership. "Pro-life" indeed, more like "lip service."
@Letter Open, Close:Sara Dunlap
@Letter Open, Close:Tahlequah
