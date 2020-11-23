@Letter Open, Close:Editor, Daily Press:
I am concerned about [columnist] Mr. Fair, who acknowledges his name is Fair and he is, in fact, biased (his byline), but he seems to have a memory deficit. He makes several observations about this year's election as if 2016 never happened, so his biased approach is revealed.
After giving a lesson on how the election works and how votes are counted, he goes on to make his points, one of which is that the media doesn't declare the winner. That's true, but in 2016, his candidate won the vote by a much smaller margin, but the media declared him the winner, and on Nov. 8, 2016, Hillary Clinton called Mr. Trump and congratulated him. On Nov. 9, she conceded and offered to work with him on behalf of our country: "I hope he will be a successful president for all Americans. We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought. But I still believe in America and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead." No "rigged election," no lawsuits, no recounts, just an honest evaluation of the situation and a mature response to the loss. I wonder if Mr. Fair felt compelled to write a column objecting to her conceding prior to the congressional designation. Somehow, I think not.
Mr. Fair's second point is about the election margin being "razor thin," but never notes the actual voting margin is greater than the margin that led to Mr. Trump's victory in 2016. It's pretty clear that the Electoral College margin will be the same as that Mr. Trump experienced in 2016, 306 to 232. I would agree with Mr. Fair that this is not a "landslide," but others would disagree, including Mr. Trump himself, who stated on Fox News Sunday after the 2016 election: "We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College." The current media attention to the "landslide" claim Fair seems to be referring to is the fact that the same number was considered a landslide by Trump in 2016, but in 2020 it's a fraud. For him to imply the media is calling it a landslide is disingenuous at best.
On to point 3, "If" the race is thrown into the House of Representatives."That is not going to happen. This ties into his fourth point: "The courts will decide if election laws in the states were followed." None of the lawsuits filed by the Trump team have shown fraud. Trump's own Department of Homeland Security has declared this the most secure election ever. He's also advocating for standardized rules for electing the president. How about starting with "one person, one vote"? I doubt seriously he would support that action. There seems to be a greater desire to not count all the votes unless they reflect his desired outcome.
Right now, I'd just go for a historical precedent that we have cherished - a peaceful transfer of power. If only Trump would say: "We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought. But I still believe in America and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Joe Biden is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead."
@Letter Open, Close:Robert Lee
@Letter Open, Close:Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.