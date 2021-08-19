@Letter Open, Close:Editor, Daily Press:
It was predictable to see Rep. Mullin and Steve Fair make statements about the fiasco in Afghanistan and blame the current president while acting as if that decision was made in the past week or so. They seem to have developed a case of amnesia. Or perhaps they don't follow the news about those in their party who had a hand in the decision-making process. The main element is the Doha agreement, known as "The Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan," signed Feb. 29, 2020. If they're not familiar with it, I encourage them to look it up. It is interesting reading and sets the record straight on agreements entered into by the U.S. with the Taliban.
So, while the former president called for the current president to resign, he fails to mention his own role in the outcome and his comments at a rally on Aug. 15, 2021, which was recorded: "I started the process, all the troops are coming home, they [Biden] couldn't stop the process. 21 years is enough. [Biden] couldn't stop the process, they wanted to but couldn't stop the process" (emphasis added). And earlier, on his website, he stated: "I wish Joe Biden wouldn't use Sept. 11 as the date to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan for two reasons. First, we can and should get out earlier. Nineteen years is enough, in fact, far too much and way too long. I made early withdraw possible by already pulling much of our billions of dollars of equipment out and, more importantly, reducing our military presence to less than 2000 troops…secondly, Sept. 11 represents a very sad event…" He finishes with this gem: "Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible." That comment has been deleted from his website. I can imagine why.
No one is happy about the outcome of the situation in Afghanistan. It was started badly and the initial goal of getting Al Qaeda out was expanded to trying to change their culture. Mistakes were made. People have died. No one anticipated the government would collapse like a house of cards after 20 years and billions of dollars of support, but it did. I don't often agree with Trump, but in this case, I do; 20 years is enough. Pointing fingers doesn't help, and we know this: History ignored is likely to be repeated. I hope Mr. Mullin and Mr. Fair will study some very recent history. It might help them get their memory back.
