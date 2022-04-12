Editor, Daily Press:
Mr. Fair has it all wrong. He indicates that taxing the wealthy will not have any effect on the average citizen. That is not the case.
One of the underlying issues that leads to civil distrust and unrest is the vast disparity between the income and taxation of the wealthy versus the average citizen. To say that taxing the wealthy, who currently pay a lower tax rate than most citizens (some billionaires pay zero federal tax), is disingenuous at best. Mr. Fair is an apologist for the Republican Party and its long-term strategy to protect the wealthy from scrutiny and to assert the false notion that taxing the wealthy is somehow unfair or damaging to their willingness to invest in “job creation.”
There are a lot of programs that would benefit the average citizen and deserve funding. A good example is day care for working parents. If the wealthiest among us paid their “fair share,” that could be funded. I could go on, but the bottom line is taxing billionaires is more about fairness than individual impact. It’s not hard to understand the anger citizens feel when they see that one person can buy six houses and a rocket ship and pay zero tax. That affects us all!
David E. Nagle, Ed.D.
Tahlequah
