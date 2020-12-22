Editor, Daily Press:
In last Wednesday's edition of the TDP, Mr. Fair makes assertions regarding the ongoing “drama” of the election based on “what if” notions. The first is a huge “if” regarding the suit brought by Texas to the Supreme Court that was rejected. All the justices saw through it and said no way. Two did say they would have allowed it to be heard, but went on to say they would have rejected the premise. One state cannot tell another state how to run its elections. Most prudent people would, at that point, have said, "OK, it’s done."
Fair then says the usual formality of counting Electoral College votes, which were won by Joe Biden, is not a formality this year due to “claims of cheating.” Those claims, a basis for fraud, have been reviewed in several courts, many before Republican-appointed judges, some by President Trump, who rejected the claims as having no merit. In fact, the attorneys did not claim “fraud” in any of the filings. Why, you might ask? Because they had no evidence of fraud and making such an assertion in court without evidence carries sanctions against the attorney. In fact, in Pennsylvania, those representing Trump signed a legal document that states “Petitioners do not allege, and there is no evidence of, any fraud in connection with the challenged ballots; petitioners do not allege, and there is no evidence of, any misconduct in connection with the challenged ballots; petitioners do not allege, and there is no evidence of, any impropriety in connection with the challenged ballots; petitioners do not allege, and there is no evidence of, any undue influence committed with respect to the challenged ballots.”
Fair goes on with his fantasy of the House of Representatives voting to confirm an objection so the minority of members who do, in fact, have a majority of delegations, could vote to appoint Trump president. That will not happen. And in the Senate, even Mitch McConnell has seen through that gambit and urged his members to not go along with itt. He knows our 250-year history of the peaceful transfer of power, hitherto a nearly sacred practice observed by every other defeated candidate, would be at risk.
The utter irony of the 126 representatives asserting “cheating” in an election in which they were elected is not lost on many of us. No, this is a losing cause, but it has done damage by eroding the notion of safe and fair elections. Even AG Bill Barr said he had seen no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election. It is time to move on and try to repair the damage done by this effort to overturn the election. We are, after all, “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Maybe we could act that way.
Robert Lee
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.