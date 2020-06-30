Editor, Daily Press:
I read about the efforts to close the Hunter's Home/Murrell Home. I am a descendant of Flora and George Murrell, who were former slaves at this home.
In 2007, my mother and I visited the Murrell Home and were greeted by the lady running the home. My mother told her we were descendants of Flora and George. This lady took us on a three-hour history lesson and tour that I will never forget. It literally took us back to the past and even what happened to my great-great-grandparents after the Emancipation Proclamation. This is that valuable info that helped me understand the grit and determination my ancestors have passed on to me. Without this info, I would have not discovered many links that I have been able to trace since.
I absolutely disagree with closing the Hunter's Home, and for the record, I am a proud Cherokee Freedman. Many other families could benefit from this lost treasure. Also, and for the record, I would suggest they go back and ask questions instead of making accusations, or making others not want to access their own family history.
Maurice Poindexter
Kansas City, Missouri
