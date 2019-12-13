@Letter Open, Close:Editor, Daily Press:
Most people think of gluttony as constant and systemic eating and drinking. However, it is the greatest of what is known as one of the "Seven Deadly Sins." What I have learned is that any excessive practice is best evidence of gluttony. We are a society of gleeful participants of insatiable appetites, and conspicuous consumption, which is, essentially, gluttony.
We have enslaved ourselves to what we can do with and get from the electronic social media age. People get killed while walking around glued to their devices, or cause vehicle injuries and deaths, because they have become so addicted to being constantly online that nothing matters. Even suicides have proved to be due to adverse social interaction on internet devices.
But it gets worse. With so many people, young and old, who spend too much time on social media, they become indifferent to the real world.
More importantly, they become so sedentary and so disinterested in the world around them that they won't get off their collective butts to even see the truth around them, nor how they can effect positive change, nor even go vote, if they do nothing else.
It is sad that it is going to get worse, because the internet gods are making sure that we continue to be so entrenched in social media, that we will, willingly let the world pass us by instead of using our talent and skills to make a better world.
@Letter Open, Close:Roger C. Redden
@Letter Open, Close:Muskogee
