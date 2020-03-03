Editor, Daily Press:
My son just traveled from Dalian, China, where he was teaching English, to his home in Tahlequah. He first flew to Tokyo, where his connecting flight for Dallas, Texas, was redirected to Seattle, Washington. I was OK with that; it meant the government had a plan. The plan would be to quarantine him for two weeks. My son was OK with that. The government redirected his flight to Seattle to take his temperature. They released him to fly to Dallas, where he was laid over for a few hours. Then he took a flight to Tulsa.
If he was infected, he just exposed the virus to anyone on the flight to Dallas. His luggage, where the virus could lurk on the surfaces, was mingled with others. During his layover in Dallas, anyone in his area was exposed to the virus. He boarded to Tulsa where again, anyone on the flight was exposed to possible infection. His luggage was mingled with others, again. He deboarded and exposed people to the virus at Tulsa International Airport. What if he infected several people in the Dallas airport, and those people traveled to, say, Minneapolis or Washington, D.C.? And let’s say he infected two people in the airport in Tulsa, and they traveled to St. Louis and New York City? If the virus spreads to those cities, we might start a national crisis that could result in thousands of deaths, shut down our commerce, and tank our economy.
So, let’s say this again. The government rescheduled the flight to Seattle to take his temperature. That’s the government’s plan. The plan could have been to rent an entire motel (or two or three) to house and feed those travelers from China for two weeks. How much would that cost, compared to a national crisis? If the government is trying to save money, let’s bus the travelers to a military base. My guess is the government isn’t saving money; they just aren’t thinking and acting. My guess is the government has spent millions already on top executive meetings, hiring expert consultants, and drawing up extensive “plans” to protect the American people. God help us.
Only now, after he arrived home, did the government turn all pushy, showing up on our doorstep with masks on. They call every morning for a temperature check, and Skype every afternoon for a “face-to-face” as if we will try to hide the fact if he gets sick. One time he was napping, a bit slow to respond to the Skype appointment, and they threatened to come to our house with pushy, know-it-all authority. Only now, after being released to travel halfway across America, does the government flex its bureaucratic muscle. We will cooperate, of course, but it’s annoying.
Now for the good news. We Americans are pretty smart, even when our government isn’t. My son, whose classes were suspended a month before he left, practiced self-quarantine protocols, leaving his apartment wearing a mask and only for the purpose of picking up food items. He washed his hands religiously. When he traveled home, he wore a mask. I’ve read extensively about the incubation period, trying to discard sensationalizing. A study of 1,750 infected people in Wuhan reported 75 percent showed symptoms in the first three days. The rest showed symptoms within the next three days. My son has been home for five days with no symptoms. Fingers crossed for him and our nation.
But wait, there’s more. Since I wrote this article, King County in the state of Washington has been declared an emergency with numerous coronavirus deaths. That’s where the airport is. That’s where they catch and release after a temperature check. Too late for the nation.
Philip Lombardi
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.