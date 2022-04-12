Editor, Daily Press:
Grand River Dam Authority - not a happy thought. In years past, my family used to go to the lake at Fort Gibson. We would camp, cook out and fish, and our kids would take hikes, and we all had a good time.
Then came GRDA. We could still do everything, except camp. We had to go to their fenced-in, crowded area. Once was enough; we never went back. Yes, I understand, with the businesses overusing the public sites, but I've seen what GRDA does, and it's worse.
There should be a happy medium, and letting GRDA rule the roost is not the solution. The river is overused, as will be seen when the plans for attractions at the old Watts dam go into effect. It will be worse. Mari Lynn Pilcher
Westville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.