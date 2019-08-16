Editor, Daily Press:
In Randy Gibson's "Try as you Might, You Can't Legislate Kindness," the NRA Benefactor Patriot argues that no gun regulation will prevent mass murders. He falsely states that the older generation was better principled, and that realistic video games and TV are contributing culprits of mass shootings. Though gun violence to some degree permeates the world, there is no country that experiences terrorist-style acts of mass shootings other than the U.S.
Countries like Germany, Australia, and Japan have violent video games, TV, isolated youth, and mental illness, but they don't have mass shootings. No empirical study has ever linked video games to mass shootings; however, many have linked access to guns with violence. By international standards, the U.S. has an abnormal infatuation with guns. Americans own 121 guns per 100 people, double that of the next country (Falkland Islands: 60 per 100). The quantity of guns drives down prices, and laws make them easy to access.
Though we cannot legislate kindness, we can legislate gun accessibility. By linking violent games and isolation to mass shootings, he perpetuates an unoriginal, repudiated Republican rhetoric. Like many members of the NRA, Mr. Gibson seeks causes of gun violence other than guns, and this behavior will yield further bogus theories.
The younger generation is kind, resilient, hard-working, and smart, and we must look up to them to find solutions to our gun epidemic, because this crisis will not be solved by those now in power who hold onto old ways of thinking.
Brian King
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.