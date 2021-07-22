Editor, Daily Press:
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity (TAHFH) celebrates 31 years of building strength, self-reliance, and stability through shelter on Aug. 1! We could not have made it this far without the support of our community.
It has been your generosity that has built 29 homes and repaired 60-plus homes for families of Cherokee County. Thank you for your dedication to making the dream of homeownership obtainable for everyone a reality. We hope to see your continued support for many years to come.
Karmin Schwartz, VISTA Development and Communications Coordinator
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity
