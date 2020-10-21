Editor, Daily Press:
First of all, I want to thank Ms. Day for her letter of Oct. 13, 2020, drawing attention to a very real problem concerning stray and abandoned pets in Cherokee County. After reading the letter, I do have to make a few comments and clarifications.
In the letter, she mentioned the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Tahlequah. There really isn’t an SPCA of Tahlequah or Cherokee County; our rescue organization is called the Humane Society of Cherokee County (HSCC). It is funded entirely by donations and run by a volunteer board and members and is not involved in any way with the SPCA, which is a well-funded national organization. The HSCC is run by an extremely dedicated group of volunteers who often work full-time jobs and volunteer 20-30 hours a week, including every weekend, to help the homeless dogs and cats of Cherokee County. We also have a working shelter that houses both dogs and cats – many of them elderly with medical conditions – that must be cared for 365 days a year.
A big part of our work is the shelter transport program, which allows us to send dogs that meet requirements to our partner shelters that have available room and resources to rehome these animals. We receive hundreds of calls a month at the shelter on stray and abandoned cats and dogs, and we cannot find information where we were contacted about this dog or its situation. Our transport program policy has never been to only transport small dogs to Chicago. We transport many sizes of dogs, including moms and puppies, to Chicago and other shelters regularly. Each situation is different and evaluated by our transport coordinator. I can assure you, we would never make this blanket statement.
All of this being said, we would love to have discussions with Ms. Day and other concerned citizens about funding for a Tahlequah or Cherokee County Humane Society that could help every animal in need. She mentions Muskogee, and they do have a nice facility, but it is funded by taxpayer dollars. Don’t forget the city of Tahlequah has a taxpayer-funded shelter with which we have an excellent working relationship, and they are doing great work on placing dogs and cats.
Since this problem is not going away, let’s all put our heads together to come up with some ideas on how we can help meet our common goal, which is helping these animals. I also implore every person to educate family, friends and neighbors on the benefits of spaying and neutering their pets.
Back to the little brown dog. Ms. Day, call me or email me and I will personally evaluate its situation for you – not because it’s my “job,” but because his life and the lives of all animals in Cherokee County mean something to me, and it’s my passion to help them.
Shaun West, president
Humane Society of Cherokee County
