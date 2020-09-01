Editor, Daily Press:
Many children in America didn't know where their next meal is coming from. Few politicians like Donald Trump, his family and rich friends have any feeling for those starving.
The food lunch program saved many children from starving during the Great Depression. Donald Trump has tried to cut this program, and if elected to a second term, he will cut it.
During the Great Depression, my mother lost her job. She was a school teacher and expecting a child. Most schools would not hire a woman expecting then. There was no food in our home. My sister and I were starving and sick. I weighed 57 pounds when I was 11 years old. Hunger and sickness were common during the Depression, when people could not afford food or medical care.
According to the USDA's 2019 Household Food Insecurity in the United States, more than 38 million people, 12 percent, in the U.S. struggled with hunger and experienced food insecurity. They reported 11 million children live in "food insufficient" homes. COVID has brought this to 18 million.
One report shows nearly 5.5 million Americans 60 and older were food insecure. With seniors increasing and COVID, this number will probably double.
Reports showed 1 in 5 children in Oklahoma suffered from hunger. The Food Bank of Oklahoma claims this will go to 1 in 3 due to COVID. Organizations in Oklahoma have asked voters to call their representatives to make hunger a priority.
Elected officials need to acknowledge these hunger problems.
Edward V. Harris
Tahlequah
