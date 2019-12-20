Editor, Daily Press:
[To help the homeless], have certain color tags to hang on citizens' doors. When citizens have their family meal homeless can come get a meal – just knock on the door. Meal may be handed out hot and ready to go in to-go containers.
Homeless move around our city, places like Walmart, library, gas stations. [One] could even pass out meals at these places. Not just on Christmas day, but on cold days when it is hard for them to walk to the [Day] center.
Also have tickets to ride KATS bus on holidays to give them.
I have many more suggestions, as I see homeless and poor everyday and given rides across town to stores and appointments.
Julie Vann
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.