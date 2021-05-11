Editor, Daily Press:
Medicaid Expansion will be implemented on July 1, and there are efforts underway to privatize the health care that Oklahomans need. Our state ranks 48th in health care rankings, and the managed care model is too risky for Oklahomans.
Medicaid is currently being administered by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA), which has one of the lowest administrative rates in the nation at about 4 percent. With the managed care model, it will likely cost Oklahoma an additional $716 million every year. Our state has tried to privatize Medicaid before, but the OHCA ultimately found that it could administer Medicaid for a quarter of the cost and a quarter of the staff.
The only solution to ensuring Oklahomans have access to effective Medicaid Expansion benefits is by rejecting the managed care model. The OHCA is one thing that is working. If the administration of Medicaid is working, why fix it?
Christopher Beshears
Fort Gibson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.