Editor, Daily Press:
I am so weary of hearing that the impeachment process is a political remedy, but not a legal remedy.
The Constitution of the United States of America is the law of the land and legally enforceable. Granted, politics is part of the process, but the overarching process is the legal, constitutional removal through the process of bringing charges of perceived impeachable offenses.
This is a legal process, and you in the media need to say this is not so much a political process, but in fact, that this impeachment process is a legal process under the Constitution of the United States of America.
Roger Charles Redden
Muskogee
