Yes, there are immigrants who dream of becoming American citizens – to raise their hands and take that oath of citizenship, to say that they disavow their former foreign allegiances, and vow allegiance to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
But there are other "dreamers." There are the dreamers in the ghetto, as well as the white poor who turn away from alcohol, drugs and gangs and dream of a better life for themselves and their families, where they can get an education, train in viable skills, have better health care, treated with dignity and respect, and find jobs that lifts them and their families out of poverty.
Even the well-to-do that are educated, are highly skilled, have good health care and are treated with dignity and respect, and have good jobs, dream of greater things for themselves and their family. They, too, are dreamers. Isn't it ironic that "we the people," from all walks of life, have the same dreams of a better life for ourselves and our families?
Ask yourself: Would you want your sister or mother to date President Trump? Would you feel comfortable with Donald Trump or his close associates in control of your money? Do you feel comfortable with a member of Congress who openly praises Donald Trump and calls him a friend? Do any of you trust that Donald Trump even cares about your dreams and aspirations?
Roger Charles Redden
Muskogee
