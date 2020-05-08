Editor, Daily Press:
I am both personally and professionally offended by Jonathan Jobe's comments in the May 5 Tahlequah Daily Press. But then, I may be a bit biased.
My dad, Leonard Rainwater, was one of nine siblings to become teachers. Their experiences ranged from teaching in rural schools in Cherokee County and small towns, to principals to superintendents, to college levels. Degrees range from bachelor's to doctorate. My mother, Golda, was also a teacher. She began her career in the county's rural school, and so did I. My sister and her husband are retired teachers, and many of our cousins were educators. There are still a few in the younger generation who teach, but it's become a hard job convincing young people it is an admirable, financially sensible career.
Mother and I were both presidents of our local teacher organizations. We had similar goals: Keep class sizes smaller for the sake of the students; see that enough funds were allocated for needed supplies; protect our fellow teachers; provide a safe place for children; and, yes, try to procure seriously needed raises. If I or any of my family or friends who taught ever tried to "indoctrinate" our students toward a certain political viewpoint, I was unaware of it. Each year, it seems more and more subject matter has been piled on teachers. No longer is teaching just the "3 R's."
Personally I believe our bigger problems derive from disrespect for education, intelligence, intellectualism, and knowledge in general. Lack of discipline in the home is also an issue. As teachers, we try to instill respect for learning in our students, but all too often, they are influenced more by negative attitudes at home, among their peers, and by the "entertainment" industry. Another problem is the old attitude that "if you can't do anything else, then be a teacher." This seems to spill over into the government, which funds education. Since we don't choose careers that pay better, we should settle for whatever they offer. And heaven help the poor citizen whose taxes go up a bit to support education. Hence teacher organizations. By the way, I have never known or heard of anybody being hired or not depending on his/her joining one of these groups.
As for charter schools, we taxpayers are already funding these. Who is going to pay to bus students to school and provide meals for those who need them? I haven't seen much to convince me that charter schools are so much better than public education. Have you checked out their graduation rates? I think they may be pretty poor.
I have tremendous admiration for teachers right now. They have had to adapt to teaching methods for which they were not trained and with which they have no experience, yet they are still working with their students online, trying to complete a fourth of the year's learning. So many of them are also helping hand out meals to students who might otherwise go without. Bravo for them.
Jeannie (Rainwater) Thompson
Tahlequah
