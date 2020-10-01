Innuendo resented in political ads
@Letter Open, Close:Editor, Daily Press:
It seems that Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Inhofe is running reelection campaign ads that, in essence, state that any Oklahoma citizen that is not a conservative, or supports liberal ideals and progressive agendas, are not Oklahomans. He is too cowardly to use the word Democrat in his attacks, just the innuendo.
For about 80 years of Oklahoma state history, it was the liberal thinkers with progressive ideas that helped Oklahoma to grow and prosper from a primarily agrarian state to a strong advocate for industrial development, strong academics, a viable infrastructure, and encouraged active civic involvement by persons from areas of the political spectrum.
As a family that has been in Oklahoma since before statehood, I resent that any elected or appointed governmental representative should stoop so low as to deny that anyone that does not believe as he or she believes is not worthy to be an Oklahoman, as Mr. Inhofe has stated in his political ads. He has been a senator since 1972, and I am sure there were many progressive liberals that voted for him because they thought him to be a fair and honorable person.
I am 70 years old. I am a Democrat. I have many friends who are Republicans. This is appalling.
@Letter Open, Close:Roger C. Redden
@Letter Open, Close:Muskogee
