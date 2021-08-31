Editor, Tahlequah Daily Press:
The recent column by Mr. Fair, along with online posts, emails and press conferences by other Republicans, have decried the effort to put forth an infrastructure bill for “human infrastructure” that they say is too costly and would burden our children and grandchildren with an undue load of debt. As was correctly noted by Minority Leader McCarthy, the trillions of dollars in question are too big for any of us to comprehend.
It seems reasonable that we’d not want to incur additional debt for no reason, and especially heinous if we wanted to defer payment to our kids and grandkids. However, let’s take a minute and examine this in terms we can understand and apply it to our household. If you have debt, your debt totals are likely much more than your annual salary. Nevertheless, if you have a steady and reliable income and a good history, your bank/credit union will loan you money to repair/upgrade your house. And if you have a retirement account, you can borrow from yourself. That’s what is being proposed, and it’s called a future investment. Improving your home increases its value. The same principle applies here: We gain value and the next generation benefits from this investment.
The original Democratic proposal did several things to pay for the projects and programs so it would not be “borrowed and passed on”: 1. It adds resources to the IRS so they could pursue those who are very wealthy and avoid paying their taxes; 2. It raises the maximum rate of corporate income tax by 7 percent – 21 to 28 percent; 3. It has a minimum corporate income tax – 15 percent – so those wealthy corporations who have recently paid zero income tax – FedEx, Nike, Duke Energy, etc. – would pay something; and 4. It raises tax rates on the upper income of those making more than $400,000 per year.
Republicans opposed all of those proposals. I guess they’d let their houses crumble if they had to go into personal debt to get a new roof or fix plumbing, or they would pass the broken house on to their kids. The improvements being proposed would help us all and improve safety and work toward ensuring our environment is sustainable. Let’s do that!
Robert Lee
Tahlequah, OK
