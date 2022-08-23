Editor, Daily Press:
In response to the Aug. 18 article, "Hulbert officials say renewed claims of 'speed trap' false," I noticed it was stated that people were being "pulled over" for this infraction and not whether they were being ticketed.
Though on the books, this law about not obstructing one's view by hanging objects from the rearview mirror is not common knowledge.
How many people with handicap placards do you know who take them down and put them back up as needed? How many of your readers knew about this law before reading the article? And how many have been pulled over and warned about it anywhere else than in Hulbert?
Are they ticketing folks on a first infraction? If so, I'd say that falls in line with a common sense definition of a speed trap. If they are stopping people out of a concern for safety, they'll give a warning before they write a ticket. If they are garnering money for Hulbert's coffers, they won't – because legally, they don't have to.
George McLaughlin Jr.
Tahlequah
