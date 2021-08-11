Editor, Daily Press:
Jonathan Jobe’s specious rant allegedly on “political messaging” in the Aug. 10 edition of the TDP was ludicrous. How disingenuous can a writer be? He claims only Democrats attempt to appeal to people’s emotions, yet immediately conjures up images of cities burning and “riots in the streets.”
Jobe goes on to allege that effective messaging by Democrats was responsible for Biden’s “squeezing out” a win of nearly eight million votes and an Electoral College thrashing of his opponent. Thus, he attempts to disparage one of the few facts he concedes. He falsely claims the “mainstream media” lied to get the incumbent out of office, yet cites no examples.
At least the “mainstream media” is made up of trained journalists who make an effort to be objective, unlike right-wing media such as Fox “News,” One America, and Newsmax, which make no attempt to hide their agenda of pushing extreme right-wing politics using the very tactics Jobe supposedly is decrying. Indeed, these media groups are now being sued by private enterprise companies for the outright lies they promulgated and promoted.
Jobe next trumpets that “some Hollywood and New York elites” supported Biden, as if that were a bad thing, without also condemning those such as Scott Baio and Rudy Giuliani, who supported a candidate who has been documented as telling more lies than truth in his political messaging.
Another discredited claim by Jobe is that “tech companies” stifled the voices of conservatives. While the “tech companies” did make some effort to suppress lies and disinformation on both sides, when people show a blatant disregard for facts and the truth, they should indeed face consequences.
Finally, Jobe attacks loyal, dedicated, patriotic, career public servants by referring to them as “the deep state,” thus referencing yet another conspiracy theory with no basis in fact. His kind of “political messaging” is the worst, as it relies on innuendo, disproved rumors, and baseless conspiracy theories. This has the effect of encouraging people to distrust institutions essential to the health of our democracy.
Maybe Jobe should practice what he preaches, instead of exemplifying what he claims to be against.
David E. Nagle, Ed.D.
Tahlequah
