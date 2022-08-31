Editor, Daily Press:
It is somewhat ironic that the day of the letters complaining of the "left-leaning" focus of the Tahlequah Daily Press opinion page, one can look just to the next column and find one of the most "right-leaning" columnists imaginable, Marc Thiessen.
Above his is a moderate, hardly a "lefty," and above that one is Steve Fair, the District 4 GOP chair. Add in the other right-wing columnists - particularly Byron York plus George Will - and you have a balanced cadre of opinion writers. The point-counterpoint - from the left and right - with Lee and Sanco addresses the issue raised about "debate" but is really the only forum where both sides address a particular topic.
All the other columns are standalones, so you have those listed above on the right, with Brent Been and possibly Kathy Tibbits on the left side of the ledger. I suppose you could count Gene Lyons and Steven Roberts as left-leaning, with Jason Nichols and Randy Gibson being left/right moderates - my opinion.
If Drs. Jobe and Stevenson consider Will, Thiessen, York, Fair, Sanco, and Gibson to be, as Dr. Stevenson suggests, "far left in their ideas," I believe they would strongly object to that characterization. While both writers complained of a lack of balance, neither one suggested an alternative columnist they'd like to see - just complaining without evidence. I have no idea what the hate/loathing comments were about, but having read Jobe's columns when he wrote for the TDP, I know he says that a lot about others.
Frankly, I think the TDP does a good job of balancing the opinion page. I say, "Keep up the good work!" We all need to support the local press or there will be no forum for columns or letters, so threatening cancellation seems like a self-defeating action.
Elizabeth Ann French
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.