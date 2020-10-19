Editor, Daily Press:
Earlier this week, I was discussing political narratives with some other folks and observed that the Democratic Party had lost ground in the ongoing debate about various issues, mainly because we've failed to respond to statements from the right that are not true. Or, more likely, there's some truth, but then there is what Paul Harvey used to call "the rest of the story."
Then last Tuesday, Dr. Jobe's editorial headline was "Left's liberal utopia." He went on to describe - quite nicely, I thought - the roles of the branches of government: legislative, executive and judicial. But then he ran off the rails and made wildly inaccurate statements, to wit: "…many of those encroachments have been made due to Supreme Court rulings that are in direct violation of and counter to both the statements and intent of the Constitution." He goes on to cite his two usual big bogeyman arguments: abortion and busing. He's correct in observing that these two specific issues are not in the Constitution; however, they are also not in the rulings of the court. Go figure.
The Roe v. Wade finding was caused by a lawsuit involving abortion, but the underlying action by the court was directly related to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution and is based on the "right to privacy." Imagine if the government was to involve itself in your private conversations with your physician and told you what you could or could not do. The justices voted 7-2 in favor of the ruling to enshrine privacy as a right, which is in the Constitution. Of the seven in favor were Brennan and Stewart, appointed by Dwight Eisenhower; Douglas, appointed by FDR; Marshall, appointed by LBJ; and Powell, Blackmun and Burger, all appointed by Richard Nixon. So, of the seven, five were appointed by Republican presidents.
While many of us - including the justices noted - are not fans of abortion and would prefer there were none, we are fans of privacy and trust the individuals and their physicians to make those difficult decisions. Dr. Jobe's assertion that this was some liberal court ruling is not factual unless he's suggesting the Republican-appointed justices are "liberal" stooges. There you have (part of) "the rest of the story."
As for his point about busing, that, too, was an issue in the last century (1971) and ended in the last century, so using it as an example of a "liberal utopia" is ridiculous. Further adding to the preposterous notion that it is a liberal matter is the fact that it was a unanimous ruling by the Chief Justice Burger court, which was dominated by Republican-appointed justices. Burger, Rehnquist, Blackmun and Powell were appointed by Nixon. Brennan, Stewart and Harlan were appointed by Eisenhower; White was appointed by John F. Kennedy; and Marshall by Johnson. Seven of the nine were Republican and all nine voted in favor of using busing as a means to desegregate schools. It was shortly revisited (1974) and amended, and ultimately was no longer used, as it didn't work. Now you know "the rest of the story" on that one, too.
There is a lot of disinformation out there, some of it perpetuated by articles such as the one by Dr. Jobe. Countering them requires attention, research and speaking up. I plan to do just that and hope other folks will do the same.
Robert Lee
Tahlequah
