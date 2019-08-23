Editor, Daily Press:
I read with shock and dismay the piece "Gun owners should also own gun violence" [by Kathy Tibbits] in the Thursday, Aug. 8 edition. While I understand and even partially agree with the author, it would have been better to quote facts than to descend into inanity concerning the subject of firearms in our society.
Do you ever wonder why this country has never been invaded even once, unlike every other country on earth? It is because we are a society that is armed and ready to defend itself against outside aggression. Do you ever wonder why this country has never been taken over by a military coup, unlike every socialist and most other countries on earth? It is because we are a society that is armed and ready to defend itself against a government that would exceed its bounds.
Had pre-packaged ammunition been available in the 1700s, it would have been listed beside firearms in the Second Amendment’s denial of government control over firearms. Until and unless the Constitution is repealed, neither the author nor anyone else has the right to demand anything in violation of that document. Does the author believe all crimes committed are the fault of the police, or is that the fault of the criminal? Is all bad weather the fault of the weatherman? Are all Democrats responsible for President Obama’s failed attempt to “fundamentally change America” into a socialist state with all power in the government? Should anyone who disagrees with the author’s wrong-headed statements be shot down in the street?
Apparently, the author believes someone who obeys the law is responsible for the acts of those who do not. She states that anyone who owns a gun legally and does so safely is responsible for those who use one illegally and may be mentally unbalanced. Does she take responsibility for filling the streets with the deranged by closing down mental institutions? The far-left party caused that to happen, and is therefore to blame for the suffering of those forced to live in the streets. Where is her concern about that?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe
Crescent Valley
