Editor, Daily Press:
A Republican National Committee panel unanimously voted to censure the two people left in the GOP House conference who still care about our democracy. This is not complicated. The official GOP position is out there in the open. They are trying to tear our democracy down to regain power.
What was Cheney's sin? Kinzinger's? According to Republican Stuart Stevens, it was for trying to uncover the truth behind the most serious threat to American democracy since the Civil War. Conservative Republicans Cheney and Kinzinger know that Trump and the Big Lie are an insidious, existential threat. And to the MAGA-obsessed who have now hijacked the wreckage of the GOP, that's the ultimate betrayal.
The GOP has clearly given up on the American experiment – plain and simple. The two-party system is gone. Trump is quoting Stalin. His cronies are doing far worse. There is no compromise with this GOP. The days of bipartisanship are over. Don't just take my word for it. Look at theirs. Look at their votes. They aren't bothering to hide it because they are counting on us not to care.
David E. Nagle, Ed.D.
Tahlequah
