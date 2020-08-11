Editor, Daily Press:
I noted that our police chief said wearing masks in his church was not necessary because people were able to keep a social distance between one another.
New information shows the COVID virus is commonly spread by aerosols, or very small droplets that float in the air and can remain suspended for hours. Masks eliminate the production of aerosols, and they are produced in great amounts by singing. Aerosols can spread much farther than 6 feet. Mask-wearing would definitely slow virus spread, even when social distancing is observed.
George Fulk
Tahlequah
