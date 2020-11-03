Editor, Daily Press:
Time to get serious about our nation's state of health and protection. These following ideas could be added to the next raid on our Treasury in the name of "Protect Our Citizens."
1. Plan for an inflatable annex to each of our hospitals that will allow for more bed space to meet surge requirements. This would be like the air-inflatable U.S. Army MASH Units use for field hospitals. Prepare connection sites on exterior walls to be used as parking spaces adjacent to existing hospital buildings. Then when the surge demands it, use these parking spaces as the base area for the air-inflatable bedding annex. These could provide secure individual rooms for pandemic isolation and treatment.
2. Request through FEMA and the Department of Defense established mobile testing teams for the city, suburb, and rural county to provide periodic free walk-thru exams. This would require special expandable vans with built-in sensing/testing equipment that would travel to predesignated sites when needed. The U.S. Reserve and active forces could do this MTT as part of their reserve training programs. The patients could walk in one end and come out with a diagnostics DVD to take to their primary care doctors.
3. This could effectively monitor the state of our nation's health and flag any discovered health problems from environmental sources such as the Houston, Texas, refinery pollution. The MTT could also give vaccinations to ensure public health and virus protection/control.
4. Capture all the data from medical charges and services for the entire nation. Provide the administrative support for same to all citizens, physicians, and hospitals to reduce or eliminate these "administrative costs" to all. With this expanded database, you could then do the "what if" system designs for a better national health system.
5. Establish internet connections to all local, state, and national point of cares for coordination next time. Identify all who participate in the variety of health-related programs so the effort to help our national health crisis can be firmly anchored in voluntary and organized bands of concerned patriotic citizens.
Lt. Col. (retired) S.L. Hackworth
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.