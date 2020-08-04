Editor, Daily Press:
A recent letter in your newspaper presented a misleading and incomplete picture of Walmart and what our store means to the Tahlequah community.
Unlike what's stated in the discredited study the author cited, the presence of a Walmart store generates local sales tax revenue and economic activity and creates jobs. Our presence helps nearby small businesses flourish by increasing commercial traffic to their stores.
We also provide stable employment. During the COVID-19 crisis, for example, Walmart hired 250,000 additional associates, 4,800 of them right here in Oklahoma. These new associates are critical to helping supply needed food, medicine and household goods to our neighbors during this crisis.
For many, Walmart will become a career. More than 75 percent of our store management teams started as hourly associates. Even our CEO began his career at Walmart unloading trucks.
As part of our commitment to creating opportunity, we support Oklahoma entrepreneurs who want to place their U.S.-made products on our shelves. In fact, Walmart's Open Call is accepting applications right now.
Besides our everyday low prices and unbeatable convenience, Walmart provides huge economic benefits to cities like Tahlequah. We are proud to be here, and thankful for our customers' support.
Jarred Crabtree, Regional General Manager
Walmart in Oklahoma
