Editor, Daily Press:
Most Americans are unaware of the contributions Native Americans have made to our many wars. The best-known Native Americans are the Native American Code Talkers, but many others have served in wars and in greater numbers than any other race.
I went to the Korean War with the Oklahoma National Guard 45th Division, and every unit had NA soldiers. One of my dear friends, a Native American platoon sergeant from Oklahoma City, was killed by a Chinese mortar. I was on the phone with his group, and they said he was bleeding badly. I was screaming for them to stop it, but they couldn't, and he was dead in a few minutes.
My wife, a full-blood Native America, was very angry with the services. She said her cousin, a full-blood Choctaw, was gassed in World War II and suffered all his life. She said he was drafted but couldn't even vote. I was a high-ranking NCO [non-commissioned officer] and was offered a battlefield commission in Korea, but didn't dare take it because I would have to stay longer and be at more risk, and I knew how my wife felt.
One of my wife's and my dear friends went into WWI from Bacon College with his entire class. Most were killed. He served in the Marines during three wars: WWI, Korea and Vietnam.
We have had many Native Americans, many highly decorated - some with Medals of Honor - and they need to be recognized and honored.
Edward V. Harris
Tahlequah
