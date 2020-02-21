Editor, Daily Press:
I have watched with care and concern over the state compacts with the tribal nations of Oklahoma.
I had the honor and privilege of working with the Legislature of the Chickasaw Nation by aiding in their effort to strengthen their constitutional democratic republic government by helping them codify their laws, write and pass new laws, and add amendments to their constitution, among other services. I am grateful for that opportunity, and I applaud all Native American nations for making great use of all the opportunities they so richly deserve.
As an American, unable to document any tribal heritage, I truly appreciated the confidence and support I received from the members of their Legislature. They owe the government of Oklahoma nothing. They help to see to the needs of the communities within their boundaries with the same compassion and mission they provide to the needs of all their men, women, and children, regardless of their status or income.
Roger C. Redden
Muskogee
