Most Americans are unaware of the contributions Native Americans have made to our many wars. The best know Native Americans are the Native American Code Talkers, but many others have served and in greater numbers than any other race.
I went to the Korean War with the Oklahoma National Guard 45th Division with many Native soldiers. A close Native friend, a platoon sergeant from Oklahoma City, was killed by a Chinese mortar. I was on the phone with his group and they said he was bleeding badly. I was screaming for them to stop it, but they couldn't, and he was dead in a few minutes.
My wife, a full-blood Native, was very angry. She said her cousin, a full-blood Choctaw Indian, was gassed in World War I and suffered all his life. She said he was drafted but couldn't even vote. I was offered a battlefield commission in Korea but didn't take it because of the risk and longer stay. I knew how my wife felt.
One of my wife's and my dear friends went into WWII from a Native school with his entire class. Most were killed. He served in the Marines during three wars: WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
We have had many Native Americans, many highly decorated. There have been 29 Native American awarded the Medal of Honor, and of these, five are listed as Cherokee. They are Jack C. Montgomery, Charles George, James Williams, Michael Thornton, and Ernest Evans. Of the Cherokee Medal of Honor Awardees, Montgomery is probably the best know. The VA Medical Center in Muskogee is named after him. He and other Native students were members of the 45th NG while at Bacone. They were mobilized for WWII.
We should honor all Native Americans who have served in our wars, and especially all of the 29 who have received the Medal of Honor.
Edward V. Harris
Tahlequah
