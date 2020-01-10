Editor, Daily Press:
Monday night, we attended the Tahlequah City Council meeting with our neighbors to try and prevent a rezoning that would allow duplexes to be built in our neighborhood. We are on Summit Avenue, Academy, and Circle Street in a historic district of our town near the former Central Elementary. Most of our houses were built in the early 1900s and are one-family dwellings.
The rezoning item was the last item of the agenda and we were No. 20, which made for a long meeting. We were told by community members that it would make no difference if we showed up for the meeting, and that it would be a done deal. Sure enough, the council finished the meeting by allowing the area requested to be rezoned so a duplex could be built on Circle Avenue.
Two councilors recommended the developer's request be denied, but with some sleight of hand, by the end of the discussion, our neighborhood was the loser. Just like in a sports contest, I would love to have an instant replay of how it happened.
The mayor asked for more discussion, and then the wording on the vote was changed to be very confusing, where "no" meant "yes," and the mayor had her way as to having the proposed development rezoned to the economic benefit of the developer.
We already have too much traffic in the area from the three schools that are nearby. Circle Street has no sidewalks for children who walk home from school, the road is very narrow, and it leads to a creek that is uncrossable in high water.
Nothing we said made any difference.
Jane Bond
Tahlequah
