NHS floating billing system a problem
Editor, Daily Press:
Many Tahlequah residents have been receiving requests for payment from Northeastern Health System. I attended the Tahlequah Hospital Authority Meeting on March 10, and the former auditor - who is now the chief financial officer for Northeastern Health Systems - indicated the collections for accounts receivable are improving. As an advocate for transparency in hospital billing and due to my previous letter to the editor, individuals have sent copies of their bills to me.
The statements reflect amounts owed for 2018. During this period, 2018-2019, patients had credit balances of over $1 million. When the CFO was hired during the audit, he became a part of management, and the auditors audit management's financial statement. The Eide Bailly accounting firm continued the audit, even though the new CFO was the CPA partner in charge of Oklahoma. But that is another story.
What individuals received was a two-window envelope. The upper left-hand corner window read Northeastern Health System, P.O. Box 1280 Oaks, PA 19456-1280. The bottom right-hand portion indicated make checks payable and remit to Northeastern Health System, P.O. 803966. Kansas City MO 64180-3966, For financial assistance, call 918-956-0201. A number of individuals indicated they called the telephone number and the respondent had no idea about the billing or the services rendered.
According to the Trust Agreement and address in the Reporting Entity that the sole activity of is the operation of a 98-bed general acute care hospital in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The city of Tahlequah is the beneficiary and receives the residual funds and assets upon termination of the trust. In February 2014, the Authority filed a trade name report with the Oklahoma Secretary of State to do business as Northeastern Health System. Now the trustees have established a number of LLC companies that are not audited and subject to being audited.
This was the city of Tahlequah's hospital, with the citizens as beneficiaries. The trustees have a fiduciary responsibility to the beneficiaries and not the administration, and the citizens need to remind them of this before they turn the bills over for collection.
John Uzzo
Tahlequah
