Editor, Daily Press:
I'm very tired of all of the robocalls I receive on a daily bases. It's at the point that I no longer answer calls that I don't recognize.
I receive at least a dozen calls a day, and some days, over 20. It does no good to block these calls, since most are false numbers. I once received a call from my own number.
I believe the FCC could do something about robocalls if they just would. I'm on the no-call list, but that doesn't work.
Ernie Briggs
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.