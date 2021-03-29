Editor, Daily Press:
I cry shame on thee, gas companies! The government has already regulated the gas industry by allowing utility companies to run a monopoly – no competition allowed. But it refuses to regulate via oversight when the monopoly commits price-gouging, like a 4.5 rate hike in one month.
Supply and demand applies to free markets with competition, not monopolies. Adding insult to injury, NOPFA takes the stance that we “won’t be good for it.” So, they suspend automatic payments; they suspend mail-in payments; they suspend online payments. Like criminals summoned to court, we must call or show up in person or they will cut services. Threatening to cut services to law-abiding, pay-every-month citizens is demeaning at best, and extortion at worst.
Shame on you, NOPFA. And shame on the fat, gas company executives – and their CEOs making millions in salaries – and shame again on NOPFA for being their bagman. Where are our family-values, God-talking politicians? Could it be that big gas companies contribute to political campaigns?
NOPFA, insult us no more. Let us pay our bills with dignity by automatic payments, online payments, and mail-in payments. We are not the criminals here. Don’t gaslight us. We know who the criminals are.
Philip Lombardi
Tahlequah
