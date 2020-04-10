Editor, Daily Press:
I received a phone call from the National Republican Congressional Committee, taking a national poll. In essence, the one question asked was whether MSNBC in their reporting on President Trump was fair and unbiased. I answered that it was, so that was the only question asked.
I think the world needs to know about this. Further, I would like the world to know what other questions the NRCC would have asked me, had I stated I believed the reporting of MSNBC on President Trump to be unfair and biased. Perhaps you can get someone whom took the poll and disapproved of MSNBC as to all the questions asked by the NRCC.
By the response to my question by the caller on the phone, it left me with the impression that my response was not well-received. It begs the question: Was my response actually recorded?
Roger C. Redden
Muskogee
