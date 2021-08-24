Editor, Daily Press:
My daughter, an attorney who works in Arkansas, visited me on Saturday, Aug 7, and went to Starbucks that morning around 9:30. While she was going up the hill past Walmart, a black SUV police vehicle pulled up behind her at a rapid speed, about a foot off her bumper. She thought he might want to pull her over, but he did not flash his lights or beep the siren. She wanted to speed up but was already going the speed limit. He followed her like that about a quarter of a mile to the stoplight that turns to the casino.
Approaching the stoplight, my daughter signaled left and moved toward the two left turning lanes. She attempted to enter the far left lane because she needed to turn left again into Starbucks. The police vehicle moved left off her bumper and sped up preventing her from taking the far left lane. They both stopped and waited for the red light to change. The police vehicle then took off at a very high speed and drove to the casino parking lot behind Newk's to pull up beside another police vehicle to talk.
My thoughts are it is improper for a police vehicle to drive aggressively unless on emergency call. Citizens are happy to pull aside if the police flash lights or beep the siren. If other citizens have experienced this behavior, I encourage them to complain.
Philip Lombardi
Tahlequah
