There are now over 143,000 deaths from the COVID-19 virus, in the U.S., and increasing. Testing for COVID-19 recently shows close to 70,000 infected daily. Donald Trump and officials are changing the way of reporting to reflect less COVID-19 virus.
The effects of COVID-19 are not minor. All organs can be damaged and it is not known how long the damage will last. Trump says 99 percent of cases of COVID-19 are "totally harmless," and that it is "moving along well." Specialists claim this is absolutely wrong and express concern that many will take this wrong and not take precautions against the damaging effects of COVID-19.
Some experts estimate as many as 20 percent will have "meaningful long-term effects of this virus." Recent research shows there is also "life-threatening complications such as strokes caused by blood clots."
Many of us know or have relatives that are recovering from the COVID-19 virus. My daughter's friend's mother, a 90-year-old woman, had the virus and was in the hospital and released. Three months later she died from complications of the virus and as generally the case, it probably wasn't listed as death from the virus. Trump wants to keep COVID-19 deaths counts low for political reasons.
Our elected officials need to acknowledge health issues of survivors of COVID-19 and that many will need financial and medical assistance as long as they continue living.
Older people, with chronic health problems are at greater risk and many surviving will also need additional financial assistance.
