Editor, Daily Press:
There have been many heart-felt eulogies and statements about the death of George Floyd. But George was no paragon of virtue. At best, his life was a checkered one. Like many youth, he grew up playing sports. He played basketball on his high school team, a community college team, and ended his career at Texas A&M-Kingsville. In Houston, he performed as a rapper and, according to Wikipedia, contributed to the development of Houston's hip-hop scene.
But he was also arrested several times for theft. He was charged in 2007 with armed robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison. When he was released, he became involved with a local ministry in Houston, mentoring young men. In 2014, he moved to Minneapolis to find work and make a new life for himself. He found a job as a security guard for the Salvation Army and became integrated into his new community. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, he lost a later-acquired job as a bouncer in a night club.
On the day he died, he was said to have tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. He was unsuccessful, as the store clerk recognized it as an obvious fake. The police were called. The rest is well-known: According to the county autopsy, Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest" while being restrained by at least three policemen, one of whom "placed his knee on the neck of the detainee" for eight minutes and 46 seconds while George pleaded for his life.
A writer for the Press in a recent column said the knee on George's neck "possibly caused his death." And that's all he had to say about George. For he was making his case against the looting that occurred in some cities. Any reasonable person would agree Americans have the constitutional right to protest, and most would also agree the protest should be peaceful and lawful. I would certainly agree.
What disturbed me most about the writer's column, though, was his lack of empathy for the man under the policeman's knee and his apparent belief that life is less important than property. Additionally, his cold tone and cutesy final paragraph were offensive. The readers of the Press deserve better.
Bob McQuitty
Tahlequah
